First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,080 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.76% of InterDigital worth $156,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Trading Down 1.8%

IDCC opened at $357.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $180.60 and a one year high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.37.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.The company had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In other InterDigital news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 6,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $2,307,150.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,554,273.26. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.62, for a total transaction of $1,951,959.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,151,086.74. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,304 shares of company stock worth $15,134,779. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on InterDigital in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.67.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

