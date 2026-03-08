Charles Lim Capital Ltd Buys 125,000 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 166.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 17.4% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $68,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Define Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $317.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.30. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

