Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 45,123 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6,714.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,795 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,123 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Higher oil/gas prices make EV ownership relatively more attractive, which could support Tesla vehicle demand and margins in coming months. Oil prices are surging. Will that help Tesla and others sell more EVs?
- Positive Sentiment: February Europe registrations rose ~10% for Tesla in some reporting, showing pockets of demand resilience despite competitive pressure. Tesla’s Europe registrations rise 10% in February despite sales drops in key markets
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America issued a buy/upgrade view on Tesla (along with legacy automakers), citing opportunities such as robotaxi upside that could support a longer‑term recovery in sentiment. BofA Upgrades Ford (F), Tesla (TSLA), and GM (GM) Stock: What Investors Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla filed a new patent suggesting a bold seat design for the next‑gen Roadster — an innovation signal but not an immediate revenue driver. Tesla Patent Points to Bold New Seat Design for Next-Gen Roadster
- Negative Sentiment: BYD unveiled ultra‑fast charging tech (claims of near‑full in ~9 minutes), which threatens Tesla’s Supercharger competitive edge and raises execution/market‑share risk. BYD Needs Just 9 Minutes To Challenge Tesla’s Last Great Advantage
- Negative Sentiment: UK sales plunged ~37% year‑over‑year in February, underscoring uneven regional recovery and intensifying competitive pressure from Chinese EV makers. Tesla UK car sales drop 37% as Chinese competition heightens, SMMT data shows
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst action and option‑market signals are bearish: BNP Paribas/Exane cut TSLA targets and near‑term put premiums are elevated, implying hedging/short interest and potential selling pressure. BNP Paribas Exane Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $280.00
Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $396.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
