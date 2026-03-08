Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 45,123 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6,714.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,795 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,123 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 145,188 shares of company stock worth $64,193,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $396.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.