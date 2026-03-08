Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $461.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.14.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total transaction of $23,404,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,078,401.03. The trade was a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. This represents a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

