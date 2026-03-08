CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $198,596,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $281,045,000 after acquiring an additional 159,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $317.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $575.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.30. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

