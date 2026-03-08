First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,545 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Adobe worth $229,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,593,054,000 after purchasing an additional 344,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,029,950,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,705,043,000 after purchasing an additional 610,215 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,417,587,000 after purchasing an additional 548,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,130,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC set a $302.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Adobe Stock Performance
Adobe stock opened at $283.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.28 and a 12 month high of $452.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.05. The company has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.
More Adobe News
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism around Adobe’s AI tools and positioning — renewed focus on Firefly and the view that Adobe can be an AI-era incumbent has drawn buying interest ahead of earnings, supporting the stock. Why Adobe (ADBE) Is Up 5.1% After Renewed AI Optimism Ahead Of March 12 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Short-term traders and momentum flows ahead of the March 12 print have lifted the stock as the market anticipates potential upside from revenue or AI usage metrics. Adobe Stock Jumps With Software Sector Ahead Of Key Earnings Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings and guidance are the main catalyst — previews expect revenue growth but flag mixed odds for an easy beat; investors will key off AI monetization metrics and Creative Cloud trends on March 12. Adobe Systems (ADBE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest entries show zero/NaN values — likely a data glitch; no clear evidence of a rising short-squeeze dynamic. Investors should treat these figures with caution. (data source)
- Negative Sentiment: Citi cut its price target from $387 to $315 and moved to a neutral rating, citing lingering AI monetization questions — this analyst downgrade is pressuring sentiment and trims upside expectations. Adobe In Focus As Citi Lowers Target
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing analyst price-target cuts, institutional trimming (large reported UBS sell-downs) and recent insider sales add downward pressure and reflect worry about competitive risk and Creative Cloud discounting. Adobe (ADBE) Stock Earnings Preview: Q1 Results Drop Thursday Amid Price Target Cuts
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile commentary (e.g., Michael Burry urging an acquisition of Midjourney) highlights investor concern that Adobe must act to defend its creative moat against fast-moving AI competitors — a signal of strategic risk if execution stalls. Michael Burry Urges Adobe To Buy AI Firm Midjourney To Save Creative Moat
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.