First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,545 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Adobe worth $229,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,593,054,000 after purchasing an additional 344,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,029,950,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,705,043,000 after purchasing an additional 610,215 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,417,587,000 after purchasing an additional 548,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,130,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC set a $302.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.68.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $283.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.28 and a 12 month high of $452.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.05. The company has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

