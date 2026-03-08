Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $858.29 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,758,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189,525 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.4% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 1.14% of U.S. Bancorp worth $858,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.02.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

