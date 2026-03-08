Goodman Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,881 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 14.6% in the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,769,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,996 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 110.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,711,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,253,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,631 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $317.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.57 and its 200 day moving average is $337.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Articles

