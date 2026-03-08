Goodman Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,365 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.3% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.02.

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

