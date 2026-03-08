Goodman Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,365 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.3% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
U.S. Bancorp News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance posted a record year, raising about $5.7 billion in tax-credit syndications in 2025 — the largest annual total in the unit’s history. This boosts fee-income visibility, strengthens community/affordable-housing credentials and diversifies noninterest revenue. U.S. Bank Raises $5.7 Billion Through Tax Credit Syndications in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts (Zacks) highlight that falling interest rates could help regional banks like USB by stabilizing funding costs, improving margins and supporting loan demand — a favorable macro backdrop if rates continue to ease. Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights U.S. Bancorp, The Bank of New York Mellon and Northern Trust
- Positive Sentiment: USB appears on value-stock screens (price-to-cash-flow) in recent pieces recommending cheap, dividend-friendly financial names amid market jitters — this can attract bargain hunters and income-focused investors. 4 Value Stocks to Buy as Middle East Tensions Keep Markets on Edge
- Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece contrasts USB’s H pref with other fixed-rate preferreds — relevant for preferred-share investors but less directly material to common-share price drivers. U.S. Bancorp H PFD Vs. Owning One Of The 4 Fixed-Rate PFDs
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp published its schedule for 2027 earnings conference calls — a housekeeping item that provides transparency on upcoming reporting dates but is unlikely to move the stock by itself. U.S. Bancorp Provides Schedule for 2027 Earnings Conference Calls
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage questioning whether USB is outperforming the S&P 500 provides performance context for investors evaluating relative strength, but doesn’t add new fundamentals. Is U.S. Bancorp Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?
- Negative Sentiment: Escalating Middle East conflict and related market jitters are driving risk-off flows and mixed/soft equity opens in Europe — a key reason regional bank shares, including USB, are under pressure despite company-level positives. How the Iran conflict is spreading — in pictures European markets head for another mixed open as war unsettles traders
U.S. Bancorp Price Performance
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.02.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp
Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp
In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Bancorp
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.