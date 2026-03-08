Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Boeing alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Boeing from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $231.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.77. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.