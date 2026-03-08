Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 2,374 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 70,619 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $1,759,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 395.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in Jabil by 112.2% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Jabil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,800. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.77, for a total transaction of $102,870.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,200,068.11. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,529 shares of company stock valued at $37,901,485. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $265.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.14.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $241.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $281.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

