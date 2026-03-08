Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 901.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $169.01 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.37 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Guidewire Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,872 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $551,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,252,528.08. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $362,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,890. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,760 shares of company stock worth $7,978,508 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.
Key Stories Impacting Guidewire Software
Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat and company raised fiscal‑2026 outlook — Guidewire reported revenue of $359.1M (up 24% YoY), non‑GAAP EPS of $1.17 (vs. $0.77 estimate) and raised full‑year revenue and profit targets; management cited durable demand for large, multi‑year deals. Guidewire Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Cloud & AI tailwinds highlighted as growth drivers — Coverage and management commentary point to accelerating cloud migrations and AI‑driven modernization that are lifting ARR, subscription revenue and multi‑year deal activity. GWRE Q4 deep dive: Cloud momentum and AI tailwinds shape upbeat outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Key metrics show strong subscription traction — Subscription & support revenue grew ~33% and commentary stressed 22% ARR growth, supporting a recurring‑revenue story that investors favor. Guidewire Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y, Stock Rises
- Positive Sentiment: Capital return boost — Company disclosed a new $500M share repurchase authorization, which can support near‑term stock demand and EPS accretion. Guidewire shares rise after Q2 results beat expectations and full-year outlook was raised
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts revise models and targets — Several firms updated forecasts after the quarter; some raised targets while others trimmed their price targets (mix of upgrades and cuts leaves consensus view mixed). These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Guidewire Software Following Q2 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling noted — Reports show extensive insider sales over recent months, which investors may view as a cautionary signal despite strong operating results. Guidewire shares rise after Q2 results beat expectations and full-year outlook was raised
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.
Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.
