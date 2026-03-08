Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 901.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $169.01 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.37 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,872 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $551,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,252,528.08. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $362,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,890. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,760 shares of company stock worth $7,978,508 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

