Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 6,756 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 85.9% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in GoDaddy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $193.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 369.00% and a net margin of 17.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting GoDaddy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed an EPS beat (reported $1.80 vs. $1.58 expected) and ~6.8% revenue growth year/year, giving the stock a clear fundamental tailwind. Quarterly Results

Neutral Sentiment: Sell‑side coverage is mixed but constructive overall — consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average target near $132, which limits dramatic upside but keeps placement support from analysts. Analyst Consensus

Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling this week increases near‑term supply and hurts sentiment: CEO Amanpal Bhutani sold 34,148 shares (avg ~$88.99), CFO Mark McCaffrey sold 17,406 shares, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 766 shares, and a director sold 650 shares. These SEC filings are notable because executive disposals at this scale often trigger short‑term selling pressure. CEO Form 4 CFO Form 4 CAO Form 4

Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed price targets in recent notes (Evercore to $95 with an "In Line" rating; several other firms cut targets), which reduces perceived upside and can prompt portfolio rebalancing by institutions. Evercore Note Analyst Summary

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $56,459.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,420.04. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 17,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $1,548,959.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 113,003 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,136.97. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,690,243. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

