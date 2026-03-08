Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 63,558 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. CenterPoint Energy makes up 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 55,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $44.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CNP stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.24%.The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

Further Reading

