CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.32.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 269,596 shares of company stock worth $178,119,764 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $481.17 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.00 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $503.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

