Goodman Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,172,000 after buying an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after buying an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,484,000 after buying an additional 1,135,405 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $1,894,585,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $199.33 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $256.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.95 and its 200-day moving average is $169.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price targets signal meaningful upside — consensus targets imply roughly ~25% upside, supporting a bullish case that continued AI/foundry demand and upward earnings revisions could drive gains. Read More.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

