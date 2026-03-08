CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,409,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $7,891,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

NYSE:PG opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

