Goodman Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,929 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11,555.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 80,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 19,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 66.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,332 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 57.1% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $152.95 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $439.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.09.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

