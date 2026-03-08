Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Raised by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Guardian Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. KilterHowling LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 700,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,605,000 after buying an additional 68,590 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.0% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LLY opened at $990.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,045.63 and its 200-day moving average is $940.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.
LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,229.59.
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly launched “Lilly Employer Connect,” a direct-to-employer platform designed to broaden employer coverage of its obesity medicines (Zepbound/tirzepatide), which could increase uptake and stabilize pricing dynamics by offering predictable pricing for employers. Lilly Employer Connect platform launches
- Positive Sentiment: GoodRx expanded employer-sponsored access to Zepbound KwikPen, offering a set price across doses — a commercial channel that can boost volume and lower friction for adoption among employees. GoodRx to Expand Employer-Sponsored Access to Zepbound® KwikPen®
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and clinical updates: completion/updates on the TRANSCEND‑T2D‑1 trial for retatrutide and progress in abemaciclib combos deepen Lilly’s obesity and oncology optionality — news that supports longer‑term growth expectations. TRANSCEND-T2D-1 Trial Completion
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: UBS and other analysts emphasize Lilly’s leadership in next‑generation obesity therapies and maintained/installed Buy views, which underpins demand for the stock. Analyst Buy Rating on Lilly
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: competitor data (Roche/Zealand) showed mixed results — some rivals lag GLP‑1 leaders — which can modestly benefit market share expectations for Lilly but is not a direct near‑term driver. Roche’s Obesity Drug Shows Promise But Trails GLP-1 Giants
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage and media analysis ask whether LLY’s high absolute share price leaves room to run — useful for positioning but not an immediate catalyst absent valuation or guidance changes. Is It Too Late To Consider Eli Lilly (LLY)?
- Negative Sentiment: Sell‑side/independent skepticism and downgrade: a Seeking Alpha piece flagged a rating downgrade and cautioned that the “one‑way ride” may end, adding downside pressure from sentiment shifts. Eli Lilly: The One-Way Ride Can’t Last Forever (Rating Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term investor worries about pricing, competition and recent share weakness since earnings have led to short‑term selling/volatility despite strong top‑line results and guidance. Lilly (LLY) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
