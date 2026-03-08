CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.9% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.30.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility. Broadcom Q1 earnings beat

Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be “significantly” above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non‑GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations. Reuters: $100B AI sales guidance

Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be “significantly” above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non‑GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Seeking Alpha: $10B buyback

Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Benzinga: analyst revisions

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. MarketBeat: analysis

Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning.

Short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. WSJ: software drag

Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Investopedia: export rules

Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/valuation concerns — Zacks trimmed its rating to “hold” and some commentary flags that Broadcom’s premium multiple could cap near-term gains despite the earnings beat. Zacks: rating change

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $331.03 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

