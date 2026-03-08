Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Purchased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 2.3% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $422,241,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,265,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,351,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,508,000 after purchasing an additional 969,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,039.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,014,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,292,000 after purchasing an additional 925,896 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,101.72. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $195.89 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.13 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 28.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Veeva Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats and raised outlook — Veeva reported revenue of ~$836M (+16% y/y) and non‑GAAP EPS of $2.06, above consensus, and provided FY27 guidance that came in ahead of some estimates, which drove the initial rally. Article Title

Q4 beats and raised outlook — Veeva reported revenue of ~$836M (+16% y/y) and non‑GAAP EPS of $2.06, above consensus, and provided FY27 guidance that came in ahead of some estimates, which drove the initial rally. Positive Sentiment: AI and product roadmap cited as growth drivers — Management emphasized “agentic” AI initiatives and CRM expansion (CRM targeted to be ~10% of revenue by 2030), positioning Veeva to capture higher‑value services and offset broader software AI fears. Article Title

AI and product roadmap cited as growth drivers — Management emphasized “agentic” AI initiatives and CRM expansion (CRM targeted to be ~10% of revenue by 2030), positioning Veeva to capture higher‑value services and offset broader software AI fears. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and buy ratings remain — Several firms reaffirmed or raised ratings/targets (e.g., Stifel raised target to $245; Truist reaffirmed buy), keeping institutional sentiment constructive despite some cuts. Article Title

Analyst support and buy ratings remain — Several firms reaffirmed or raised ratings/targets (e.g., Stifel raised target to $245; Truist reaffirmed buy), keeping institutional sentiment constructive despite some cuts. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call detail available for deeper read — The full Q4 earnings call/transcript provides color on customer uptake, AI timing and margin outlook; useful for investors who want to judge execution risk vs opportunity. Article Title

Earnings call detail available for deeper read — The full Q4 earnings call/transcript provides color on customer uptake, AI timing and margin outlook; useful for investors who want to judge execution risk vs opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/volume context — Trading volume was a bit below average and the stock remains under its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, which can limit near‑term upside until momentum recovers. (See market data summary above.)

Technical/volume context — Trading volume was a bit below average and the stock remains under its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, which can limit near‑term upside until momentum recovers. (See market data summary above.) Negative Sentiment: Price‑target cuts and cautious notes — Multiple firms trimmed price targets (Canaccord, Piper Sandler, Needham, RBC, Wells Fargo among others) citing decelerating growth, margin pressure or to reflect model changes—these headlines trimmed upside and likely capped the post‑earnings rally. Article Title

Price‑target cuts and cautious notes — Multiple firms trimmed price targets (Canaccord, Piper Sandler, Needham, RBC, Wells Fargo among others) citing decelerating growth, margin pressure or to reflect model changes—these headlines trimmed upside and likely capped the post‑earnings rally. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing AI disruption debate — Despite Veeva’s positioning, some investors remain worried about how AI will change software economics and competitive dynamics; a few analysts argue AI risk and growth normalization justify a more cautious stance. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $314.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.91.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

