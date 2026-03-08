Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 11,590 Cigna Group $CI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000. Cigna Group makes up 0.6% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in Cigna Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.42.

Shares of CI opened at $271.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.11.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

