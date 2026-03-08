CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. This represents a 87.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,052,197 shares of company stock worth $187,128,404. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $192.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.91%.

Positive Sentiment: U.S. launches $20B tanker reinsurance program, supporting crude above $90 and reducing shipping-risk premium — higher crude prices improve Chevron’s upstream margins and cash flow. Read More.

U.S. launches $20B tanker reinsurance program, supporting crude above $90 and reducing shipping-risk premium — higher crude prices improve Chevron’s upstream margins and cash flow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and institutions are increasingly bullish: several firms have raised price targets (one recent note pushes target toward $210), reflecting confidence in Chevron’s cash returns and dividend profile — this supports buy-side interest. Read More.

Analysts and institutions are increasingly bullish: several firms have raised price targets (one recent note pushes target toward $210), reflecting confidence in Chevron’s cash returns and dividend profile — this supports buy-side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise and income story remain supportive — Chevron recently increased its quarterly payout, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors amid higher commodity prices. Read More.

Dividend raise and income story remain supportive — Chevron recently increased its quarterly payout, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors amid higher commodity prices. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst landscape: while some firms lift targets, others trim fair-value estimates — consensus remains split (buys, holds, sells), which can limit sustained momentum despite positive headlines. Read More.

Mixed analyst landscape: while some firms lift targets, others trim fair-value estimates — consensus remains split (buys, holds, sells), which can limit sustained momentum despite positive headlines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Michael Wirth and other senior execs disclosed multi‑million‑dollar stock sales in early March — this often prompts near‑term caution and profit‑taking. Read More.

Significant insider selling: CEO Michael Wirth and other senior execs disclosed multi‑million‑dollar stock sales in early March — this often prompts near‑term caution and profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational disruption: Chevron has suspended certain production (e.g., Leviathan-related outages / force majeure reports) tied to regional hostilities — potential near-term volume losses and uncertainty for specific assets. Read More.

Operational disruption: Chevron has suspended certain production (e.g., Leviathan-related outages / force majeure reports) tied to regional hostilities — potential near-term volume losses and uncertainty for specific assets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader geopolitical volatility (Strait of Hormuz attacks and halted tanker traffic) raises supply‑and‑policy risk that can cause sharp swing trading and higher insurance/shipment costs — a double‑edged sword for oil majors. Read More.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Argus set a $203.00 target price on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.95.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

