Curio Wealth LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Curio Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,151 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Curio Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 342,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 37,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Entrewealth LLC now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $39.79 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.