Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 149.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up 0.8% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $298.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $333.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $304.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $299.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $253.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.32.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

