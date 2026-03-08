Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 800.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 89.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $367.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.07 and a fifty-two week high of $594.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.63%.

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,844. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $409.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Melius Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.53.

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

