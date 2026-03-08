Insider Selling: F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $273,451.80 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $273,451.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,071. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

F5 Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $286.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.01. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $346.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.16 and its 200-day moving average is $280.94.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.82. F5 had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 22.45%.The company had revenue of $822.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $295.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of F5 from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of F5 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered F5 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

