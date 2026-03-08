iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Purchased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 222,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 83,007 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 354,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 500.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.45 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

