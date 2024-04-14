Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $926.30.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $881.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $830.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.