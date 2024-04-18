Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,141 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Alkermes worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $37,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

ALKS stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

