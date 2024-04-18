Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,982,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $340.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.77 and a 200-day moving average of $318.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.