iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Holdings Increased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.62% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 167,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 84,186 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $10.33 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.18. Research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

ITOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

