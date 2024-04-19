Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,216 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.17% of Luminar Technologies worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.48. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

