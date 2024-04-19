Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Stock Holdings Increased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

