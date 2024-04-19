Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.26 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in United Airlines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United Airlines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 11.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.