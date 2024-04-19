W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,920 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WPC. Scotiabank lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 104.85%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

