Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 809 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after acquiring an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after buying an additional 1,426,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Lantheus by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

