RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.3% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,798,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.28 and its 200-day moving average is $156.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.