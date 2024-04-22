AptarGroup, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $139.34 on Monday. AptarGroup has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 866.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $59,104,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 599.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 77,281 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $7,945,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.