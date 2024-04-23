SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SE. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.31.

SEA Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of SEA stock opened at $59.42 on Monday. SEA has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.58 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SEA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in SEA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,382 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,220,930 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $65,576,000 after buying an additional 363,694 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SEA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,544,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $16,737,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

