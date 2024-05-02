1,158 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

BHF stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.16. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Insider Activity

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

