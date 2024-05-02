California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,698 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Ryder System worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 406.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on R. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,631 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $77.60 and a one year high of $126.04.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

