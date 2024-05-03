Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.96 million for the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.98 and a 1 year high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

