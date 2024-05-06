ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.41. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.
About ENGlobal
