ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.41. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

