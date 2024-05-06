StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Team alerts:

Team Price Performance

TISI stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. Team has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $116,152.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,599.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 54,313 shares of company stock valued at $338,516. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Team

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.