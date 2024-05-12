Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,420.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,420 ($17.84) and last traded at GBX 1,417.60 ($17.81), with a volume of 194506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,390 ($17.46).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,304.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,188.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,570.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 11.40 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is presently 3,090.91%.

In other news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 16,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,313 ($16.49), for a total transaction of £210,276.95 ($264,167.02). Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

