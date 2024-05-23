Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $110.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.60.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

