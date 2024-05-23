Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 5,350 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.