Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 28th

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, May 28th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Tharimmune alerts:

Tharimmune Price Performance

Tharimmune stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. Tharimmune has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tharimmune Company Profile

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tharimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.