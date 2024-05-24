Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 28th

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, May 28th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 28th.
Tharimmune Price Performance
Tharimmune stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. Tharimmune has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $10.87.
Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.
Tharimmune Company Profile
Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tharimmune
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Tharimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.