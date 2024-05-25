Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.55 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $265.60 million and $7.55 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00055283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,120,198,984 coins and its circulating supply is 864,388,571 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

